There were four post fight bonuses given out following UFC Vegas 39. Every single bonus went to a woman tonight as well.

‘Performance of the Night’: Loopy Godinez

Loopy Godinez had a pretty easy night against Silvana Gomez Juarez after she finished her via Armbar in the 1st round. Gomez Juarez only landed 3 strikes the entire round and was taken down a total of 5 times. Today’s bout was Gomez Juarez’s first UFC fight and didn’t go the way she wanted it to go.

‘Performance of the Night‘: Mariya Agapova

Mariya Agapova was able to land at will today, landing 99/170 strikes while 93 of them were considered signature strikes. In the 3rd round, Agapova landed a punch that knocked down Sabina Mazo and provided an opening to submit Mazo. Agapova ended up securing the win early in the 3rd round via a rear-naked choke.

‘Fight of the Night’: Mackenzie Dern vs Marina Rodriguez

Marina Rodriguez made relatively easy work in her decision win over Mackenzie Dern at Fight Night 194. Coming into the fight, many thought Dern would be the one walking away with her hand raised. Rodriguez was the better fighter (as predicted) when standing and throwing. Dern took control when the fight got to the ground, but she was unable to finish her with a submission despite multiple attempts. Dern only was able to take Rodriguez to the ground twice, but spent the majority of the fight standing. Rodriguez landed almost 150 strikes in the entire fight.

Did you enjoy the fights at UFC Vegas 39?