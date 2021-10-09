Kazakhstan native, Mariya Agapova is back in the winner’s enclosure following the biggest betting underdog loss in the history of the UFC — dropping and then quickly submitting opponent, Sabina Mazo with a third round rear-naked choke in the middle of the UFC Vegas 39 main card.

Agapova, a product of Dana White‘s Contender Series, returned for the first time since her upset loss to Shana Dobson back in August of last year, and with a switch of camps in Florida, the 24-year-old prospect has lodged her second submission victory under the UFC’s banner.

Forced to fight on the outside for most of the fight against Medellin native, Mazo, Agapova dropped the Colombian with a massive right hook with less than a minute elapsed in the third round, sending Mazo to the canvas right away, before immediately jumping to the back, taking hooks and then locking up a quickfire rear-naked choke. Agapova adds Mazo to a UFC résumé which includes a debut success against Hannah Cifers — which also came with a rear-naked choke win.

Below, catch Agapova’s third round finish over Mazo.