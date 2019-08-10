UFC Vancouver Poster Drops Featuring Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje

Spread the word!













The UFC Vancouver poster has officially dropped. All the action will go down on September 14 from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

In the main event, the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion has put together what has the potential to be Fight Of The Year. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will be taking on Justin Gaethje. These are two of the most game fighters under the UFC banner today.

Expect fireworks when the two strikers meet inside the Octagon. The UFC released the official poster for UFC Vancouver yesterday (Fri. August 9, 2019). Check it out below.

The UFC Vancouver event isn’t just a one-fight card, however. The co-main event features veteran Glover Teixeira taking on Nikita Krylov, an excellent matchup between Marcin Tybura and Augusto Saki, and the return of Todd Duffee. Other notable names on the card include Uriah Hall, Misha Cirkunov, Louis Smolka, and more. Check out the full card below.

UFC Vancouver Card

Lightweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje

Light heavyweight: Glover Teixeira vs. Nikita Krylov

Glover Teixeira vs. Nikita Krylov Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Augusto Sakai

Middleweight: Antônio Carlos Júnior vs. Uriah Hall

Antônio Carlos Júnior vs. Uriah Hall Heavyweight: Todd Duffee vs. Jeff Hughes

Light heavyweight: Misha Cirkunov vs. Jimmy Crute

Misha Cirkunov vs. Jimmy Crute Bantamweight: Louis Smolka vs. Ryan McDonald

Bantamweight: Louis Smolka vs. Ryan McDonald

Cole Smith vs. Miles Johns Featherweight: Kyle Prepolec vs. Austin Hubbard

What do you think about the UFC Vancouver poster? Who are you picking in Cerrone vs. Gaethje?