Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje Set For UFC Vancouver

Spread the word!













An intriguing lightweight bout between Donald Cerrone and Justin Gaethje will headline UFC Vancouver. Yahoo! Sports was first to report the news.

On Wednesday night, “Cowboy” posted on Instagram where he said he has accepted a short notice fight which got the MMA world speculating.

“Just got off the phone with my ole Buddy. And at 155 it’s kind are only option. He told me Cowboy let’s go make this money. And if I can Promise y’all something, this is a fight y’all Do Not Want to miss. O and of course it’s on short notice,” Cerrone wrote.

Cerrone is coming off of a second-round TKO loss to Tony Ferguson at UFC 238. There, it was a competitive fight, but as the start of the third-round, “Cowboy” blew his nose and it made his eye shut where the doctor called off the fight. Before that, he beat Al Iaquinta by decision just a month prior. And, in January, in his return to lightweight, he knocked out Alexander Hernandez in the second round.

Gaethje, meanwhile, is coming off of a knockout win over Edson Barboza at UFC Philadelphia. He also beat James Vick last summer. The former World Series of Fighting champion in on a two-fight winning streak after suffering his first two losses in late 2017 and 2018. There, he had lost to Dustin Poirier and then Eddie Alvarez.

UFC Vancouver goes down on September 14 and will be an ESPN card.

Who do you think will win the fight between Donald Cerrone and Justin Gaethje?