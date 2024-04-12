UFC unveils new sleek 3EIGHT/5EIGHT glove design, set to debut on June 1

Hours before the UFC’s biggest event of all time, the promotion unveiled a brand new glove design that has fans hoping — and praying — that the epidemic of eye pokes inside the Octagon is over.

On Saturday, June 1, the new gloves, named the 3Eight and 5Eight, will make their official debut at UFC 302 when the promotion returns to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

According to the official UFC website, “The gloves were designed based on significant feedback from athletes and coaches, as well as scientific data and engineering principles, to ensure that they improved the fit, function, and technology of the gloves that fighters wear in the Octagon.”

Aside from sporting a more ergonomic design for maximum comfort and a secure fit, each pair will include a data chip inserted in the glove “that will allow UFC to identify a pair of gloves to a fighter and a specific fight, authenticating the gloves as fight worn.”

The gloves also feature a new wristband locking system to remove the space that could allow an opponent to grab a glove during grappling exchanges.

UFC reveals gloves will come in multiple colors to coordinate with different fights and events

The new gloves will come in multiple colors with championship bouts featuring the gold set while non-title fights will see fighters dawn the more traditional black gloves.

There will also be blue gloves introduced for fighters competing on Dana White’s Contender Series along with a red set that will be utilized for miscellaneous events i.e. Road to UFC.

Watch the official presentation of the new gloves below: