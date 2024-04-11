Video – Jamahal Hill issues massive warning to Alex Pereira at UFC 300 presser: ‘The man’s in trouble’

Sharing a rather cordial fight week ahead of their high-profile UFC 300 headliner this weekend, all pleasantries were firmly left outside the MGM Grand tonight ahead of the pre-fight press conference, with Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill sharing some verbal intensities prior to their huge clash.

Pereira, the current undisputed light heavyweight champion, returns to the Octagon this weekend in search of his first successful defense of the divisional crown – which he landed last November.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

Turning in a second round win over fellow UFC 300 feature and another former champion, Jiri Prochazka, Sao Paulo knockout ace, Pereira welcomes Hill back to the sport for the first time since January of last year, where the Illinois native won himself vacant spoils.

Jamahal Hill hits warning shot to Alex Pereira

And coming face-to-face tonight at the official pre-fight press conference, Hill sported a rather mocking necklace – consisting of a linked chain, and a water bottle attached via lanyard, of an Easter Island stature – which has been consistently utilized as a meme within the community when fans discuss Pereira.

With the stature sporting a swollen lip and bloodied nose, Hill claimed he would leave the Brazilian reminiscing the Easter Island figure come the end of their UFC 300 main event – which the former claimed would motivate him even more to defeat him, during his heralded pre-fight walk out.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

Sharing an intense face-off, Pereira would was strapped with his undisputed light heavyweight title in tow, has been warned he is “in trouble” come UFC 300 – according to former champion, Hill.



“Oh, I got what I needed to see, bro,” Jamahal Hill told UFC following the press event. “The man’s in trouble. Y’all can have him picked, y’all can think he the sh*t. Y’all can think he that and this, the man’s in f*cking trouble. Let’s f*cking go. Let’s go.”