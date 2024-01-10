UFC star Jon Jones unsure on future Tom Aspinall fight: ‘A win over him really does nothing for my legacy’

Reining UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones claims that Tom Aspinall would not add to his existing legacy.

With his victory over Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295, Aspinall won the interim heavyweight title. However, he will not be next in in to face Jones in order to unify the titles as the UFC are committed to rescheduling Stipe Miocic Vs. Jones after the latter ad to withdraw from the fight after suffering an injury.

Aspinall has recently began a campaign to be next in line for the title, but also seems up for taking on Miocic in the meantime while Jones recovers for his injury. The Brit has taken to social media to call out both Jones and Miocic while also slamming the d to rebook the matchup.

Jon Jones questions need for Tom Aspinall fight

Today Jones would respond to Aspinall and ‘Bones’ does not seem all that impressed with the 30-year-old. In his Tweet Jones claimed that a win over Aspinall would not do a great deal for his already incredible legacy.

My stipe fight was booked well before yours came along, you weren’t even the back up fighter.. Trust me you’re the one who is coming around here with the inflated ego and entitlement. That intern championship means absolutely nothing if you seriously haven’t noticed yet. All your… — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 9, 2024

“I’m not saying that, what I am saying is, coming back from two different surgeries, and defeating Stipe is my primary goal, and a huge feat if you ask me,” Jon Jones posted on his official X account. “We both have already agreed to massive contracts, a win for either one of us would be absolutely massive for either of our careers. Despite how good Tom may seem right now, a win over him really does nothing for my legacy. That’s just the truth. That’s all I’m saying, I understand a lot of you guys don’t fully understand what’s happening behind the scenes. You don’t make it as far as myself and Stipe not realizing the business side of this.”

Jones also recently announced that he had undergone surgery on his elbow and is expected to return mid-2024. And it is unclear what the UFC plans to do with Aspinall in the meantime.

