Jon Jones undergoes new elbow surgery amid continued UFC sidelining: ‘Your boy’s back in the sling’

UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has confirmed he has undergone a surgical procedure to in order to address a long-standing elbow injury amid his continued sidelining from the Octagon, as he continues recovery from an operation to address a pectoral tendon tear suffered ahead of a planned comeback last November.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion, pound-for-pound number one and current heavyweight gold holder, has been sidelined since he clinched vacant spoils back in March at UFC 285, landing a dominant opening round guillotine choke submission win over Ciryl Gane.

Slated to make his comeback in a heavyweight title fight defense against former two-time champion, Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 back in November, a pectoral tendon tear forced Endicott native, Jones from the matchup.

In his place, an interim title has been introduced to the division, with Tom Aspinall clinching said title with a blistering opening round KO win over Russian finisher, Sergei Pavlovich at Madison Square Garden.

Jon Jones undergoes elbow surgery amid UFC absence

However, amid his continued sidelining, Jones has confirmed he’s undergone a surgical procedure to address an elbow injury – namely the shaving down on numerous bone spurs during his time away from active competition.

“Back out here in California with Dr. [Neal] ElAttrache, this time instead of doing a pec repair, we are working on my left elbow,” Jon Jones said on Instagram. “I’m actually about one hour off the table. We had a two-hour surgery shaving down some bone spurs. The good news is it’s about a 10 week healing process, and I’m out for months anyway, because of this pec surgery, so i thought I’d just kill two birds and get this elbow taken care of once and for all.”

“I appreciate all the support,” Jon Jones explained. “Your boy’s back in the sling, back on this recovery journey. Still on this recovery journey. Sometimes you have to take a small step back in order to move forward, and I’m patient. I appreciate you guys support, your love and your positive energy, and Iw ill be back. Love you all.”

