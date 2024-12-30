Former UFC Star Believes Four New Champions Will Rise in 2025

Former middleweight titleholder Michael Bisping believes things will look a lot different in the UFC once 2025 comes to a close.

During a recent appearance on TNT Sports’ Fight Week, ‘The Count’ suggested that four fighters will become first-time champions over the next year. Perhaps unsurprisingly, one of those names is the undefeated Chechen monster, Khamzat Chimaev.

“It’s interesting because I’m looking at the rankings here. I never thought we’d see a year where Robert Whittaker wasn’t in the conversation,” Bisping said. “It just shows the sport is such a cruel mistress. Obviously, Khamzat Chimaev squeezed his teeth out last time, and yeah, I’m gonna have to say Khazmzat. Dricus (Du Plessis) is a tremendous champion. “I think him and Sean (Strickland) will have another close fight, but I think regardless, when Khamzat gets his chance, he’ll be victorious. I mean, what he did to Robert Whittaker – I’ll never underestimate that man ever again.”

Next up on Bisping’s list was another undefeated standout — Tatiana Suarez.

After going 10-0 in her mixed martial arts career, the Covina, California native will attempt to cash on her first shot at UFC gold when she challenges Zhang Weili for the strawweight crown at UFC 312 on February 8.

“I’ve got to go with Tatiana Suarez,” he said. “I did say that this time last year. Of course, she’s fighting Zhang Weili, so we’ll see how that plays out. I just think the wrestling that Tatiana Suarez has is going to cause a lot of problems for a lot of people. This time next year, one way or another, she’ll be the champ.”

‘The Count’ also believes 2025 will see former two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison claim her first belt under the UFC banner.

“The women’s bantamweight champion, there’s only going to be one name in discussion: Kayla Harrison,” Bisping said. “No offense to Julianna Peña, I think she’s great for the sport, she’s a fun person. She’s fun to sit and watch fights with because she talks a lot of s-h-i-t the whole time. “She’s great, but Kayla Harrison, I believe, will be too big, too strong, too good at judo, too mentally strong, too fit. She’ll drag her down, she’ll get the submission, and she’ll also get the belt.”

Bisping picks Tom Aspinall to defeat Jon Jones in inevitable UFC title unification clash

Last but not least is Tom Aspinall, the UFC’s reigning interim heavyweight world champion. Aspinall captured the temporary title in November 2023 with a 69-second knockout of Sergei Pavlovich. Since then, he’s defended the belt against Curtis Blaydes while waiting for Jon Jones to settle some business with former two-time champ Stipe Miocic.

With Jones handing Miocic a decisive defeat at UFC 309, all signs point toward Aspinall finally merging his title with Jones’ undisputed heavyweight crown in what could very well become the biggest fight in the division’s storied history.

“If there is an interim champion, it will be Tom Aspinall,” Bisping said. “However, I don’t think there will be one. I believe that the reason Tom isn’t fighting at London is because Jon Jones–Tom Aspinall will go down. The biggest heavyweight fight the sport has ever seen. Maybe the biggest fight period that this sport has ever seen. Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, and when the dust settles, ‘Tommy Aspinall, Aspinall, Tommy Aspinall! Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na!’”

Last year, Bisping went 6-12 on his year-end predictions, correctly predicting that Alexandre Pantoja, Islam Makhachev, Dricus Du Plessis, Alex Pereira, Tom Aspinall (interim), and Jon Jones would end 2024 as world champions.