Breaking – Zhang Weili set for return in title fight against Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312 in Australia

Undisputed strawweight champion, Zhang Weili is slated to make her return to the Octagon at UFC 312, taking on surging unbeaten challenger, Tatiana Suarez in the co-headliner of the flagship card on February 9. from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Weili, a two-time and current undisputed strawweight champion under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined since taking on compatriot, Yan Xiaonan in the first all-Chinese title fight in the history of the organization back in April at UFC 300, landing a unanimous decision win over her countrywomen.

As for Suarez, the undefeated number one ranked strawweight contender has been sidelined since August of last year, most recently turning in a tenth consecutive victory in her career with a guillotine choke win over common-foe and former undisputed champion, Jessica Andrade at UFC Fight Night Nashville.

Zhang Weili set to fight Tatiana Suarez in title clash at UFC 312

News of Zhang Weili’s title fight defense against Tatiana Suarez was confirmed tonight on the broadcast for UFC 310.

Searching out her third consecutive victory as champion during her second reign atop the ranks at the strawweight level, prior to her decision win over compatriot, Xiaonan, Chinese superstar, Weili would previously win the title with a rear-naked choke win over Carla Esparza, before besting Amanda Lemos in a unanimous decision success.

Initially slated to return thrice this year, Californian grappling star, Suarez saw pairings with Virna Jandiroba and the above-mentioned Lemos fall to the wayside through both injury and unspecified health issues — with the most recent of those comebacks slated to feature at tonight’s UFC 310 card.