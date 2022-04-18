Spike Carlyle has enjoyed a stunning run of five consecutive victories and finishes since his departure from the UFC two years ago – and last night, turned in a second round guillotine choke win over Koji Takeda – choking his opponent unconscious, before planting a kiss on his head from guard.

Spike Carlyle, a native of San Diego, California – featured three-times under the banner of the UFC in 2020, managing to amass a 1-2 promotional record.

Debuting in February of that year against Aalon Cruz, Spike Carlyle would land a first round knockout win, before dropping a unanimous judging loss to Billy Quarantillo – and then a November decision blemish against Bill Algeo.

In the time since his departure, Carlyle, a renowned finisher, has competed under the notable banners of LFA, Cage Warriors, Bellator MMA – and last night – landing in Japan for Rizin FF 35, tackling Takeda.

Riding a run of four wins over Batsumberel Dagvadorj, Gil Guardado, J.J. Ambrose, and Dan Moret into the Chofu event, Carlyle secured a five fight winning run for the second time in his professional career – in quite impressive fashion.

Last night’s submission win for Spike Carlyle came as his seventh professionally

Featuring on the preliminary card of the event at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Carlyle – from guard, wrapped a guillotine on the aforenoted, Takeya – eventually choking him unconscious, and then kissing his fallen opponent on the head.

Spike Carlyle choked out his opponent and kisses him on the head… pic.twitter.com/FwYsMOjtSp — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🗿🏝 (@TheArtOfWar6) April 17, 2022

Last night’s card featured a championship tripleheader to boot – with super atomweight, Seika Izawa defeating champion, Ayaka Hamasaki with a unanimous decision win to land the title.

In the night’s co-main event, featherweight champion, Juntaro Ushiku successfully defended his title with a unanimous decision win over Yutaka Saito.

Rounding out the promotion’s return, Brazilian grappling sensation, Roberto de Souza – otherwise known as Roberto Satoshi avenged a knockout loss to Johnny Case – stopping the lightweight title challenger with a spectacular opening round armbar – improving to 14-1 in the process.

