UFC Singapore Official Poster Revealed (Photo)

The Octagon is set to touch down in Singapore on October 26 for UFC Fight Night 162. When the UFC comes into town, it is bringing a very interesting main event fight between Demian Maia and Ben Askren, in what people are calling a grappler’s dream.

Ahead of the card, the UFC released the official poster with the two main event fighters.

Demian Maia last fought back at UFC Minneapolis in June. There, he beat Anthony Rocco Martin by decision. In the fight before, he submitted Lyman Good in the first round to get back into the win column after three losses in a row. He suffered defeat to Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington, and to then-champion, Tyron Woodley.

Maia is 27-9 as a pro and has notable wins over the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Carlos Condit, Gunnar Nelson, Matt Brown, Chael Sonnen, and Jon Fitch, among others. The Brazilian is currently ranked 10th in the welterweight division.

Askren, meanwhile, is coming off of his first professional loss. At UFC 239, he was taking on Jorge Masvidal where “Gamebred” started the fight with a flying knee and knocked ‘Funky’ out cold in just five seconds. Before that, he had a controversial submission win over Robbie Lawler in his UFC debut.

He used to fight in Bellator and ONE Championship where he was the welterweight champion in both promotions. He is ranked 11th in the division and has notable wins over Shinya Aoki, Douglas Lima, Andrey Koreshkov, and Lyman Good, among others.

What do you make of the UFC Singapore poster?