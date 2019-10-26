UFC Singapore Bonuses, Attendance & Gate

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Sat. October 26, 2019) UFC Singapore took place from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

The Singapore crowd turned out for the event with an attendance number of 7,155. The gate was not announced. There were also some well-deserved post-fight bonuses handed out.

On the main card, heavyweight Ciryl Gane picked up a big win over Don’tale Mayes. Gane dominated the majority of the fight with his striking, hurting Mayes several times. However, late in the third round when things found their way on the ground, Gane picked up a late submission win via heel hook. Gane will take home a Performance Of The Night bonus worth $50,000.

Next, Beneil Dariush looked absolutely dominant at lightweight against Frank Camacho. After landing some great strikes on the feet, Dariush was able to get the fight to the ground quickly, and lock in a rear-naked choke to force the tap. He’ll also take home a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.

Finally, in the main event, welterweights Ben Askren and Demian Maia went toe-to-toe. The grappling exchanges between the pair were phenomenal, and each man landed their respective combinations on the feet as well. However, in the third round, after sweeping an Askren takedown, Maia took “Funky’s” back and locked in a deep rear-naked choke. Askren went to sleep, giving Maia the victory. Both men will take home a $50,000 Fight Of The Night bonus.

