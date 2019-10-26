UFC Singapore Results: Demian Maia vs. Ben Askren

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA will be providing you with UFC on ESPN+ 20 results throughout the day from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. In the main event of the evening, welterweights Demian Maia and Ben Askren will be going head-to-head.

Also, in the co-main event, Michael Johnson takes on Stevie Ray at lightweight. The UFC has compiled a great card for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans to enjoy.

UFC Singapore Results

Main Card (ESPN+, 8 a.m. ET)

Welterweight: Demian Maia vs. Ben Askren

Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs. Stevie Ray

Lightweight: Frank Camacho vs. Beneil Dariush

Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane vs. Don'Tale Mayes

Welterweight: Muslim Salikhov vs. Laureano Staropoli

Preliminaries (ESPN+, 5 a.m. ET)

Women's strawweight: Randa Markos vs. Ashley Yoder

Lightweight: Alex White vs. Rafael Fiziev

Featherweight: Enrique Barzola vs. Movsar Evloev

Heavyweight: Maurice Greene vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Women's strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Alexandra Albu

Heavyweight: Raphael Pessoa Nunes vs. Jeff Hughes

