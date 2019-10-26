UFC Singapore Results: Demian Maia vs. Ben Askren

LowKickMMA will be providing you with UFC on ESPN+ 20 results throughout the day from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. In the main event of the evening, welterweights Demian Maia and Ben Askren will be going head-to-head.
Also, in the co-main event, Michael Johnson takes on Stevie Ray at lightweight. The UFC has compiled a great card for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans to enjoy. Check out LowKickMMA’s UFC Singapore results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on Twitter @LowKick_MMA.
UFC Singapore Results
Main Card (ESPN+, 8 a.m. ET)
- Welterweight: Demian Maia vs. Ben Askren
- Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs. Stevie Ray
- Lightweight: Frank Camacho vs. Beneil Dariush
- Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane vs. Don’Tale Mayes
- Welterweight: Muslim Salikhov vs. Laureano Staropoli
Preliminaries (ESPN+, 5 a.m. ET)
- Women’s strawweight: Randa Markos vs. Ashley Yoder
- Lightweight: Alex White vs. Rafael Fiziev
- Featherweight: Enrique Barzola vs. Movsar Evloev
- Heavyweight: Maurice Greene vs. Sergei Pavlovich
- Women’s strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Alexandra Albu
- Heavyweight: Raphael Pessoa Nunes vs. Jeff Hughes
**LowKickMMA’s coverage of UFC Singapore begins at 5:00 a.m. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!
- Colby Covington Plans To ‘Expose’ & Knock Out Khabib Nurmagomedov
- Colby Covington Plans On Leaving Kamaru Usman ‘Crippled’
- Conor McGregor Was Motivated By Nate Diaz’s UFC 241 Performance