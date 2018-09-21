UFC Sao Paulo Weigh-In Results: Former Champion Misses Weight

UFC Sao Paulo weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.

UFC Sao Paulo (also known as UFC Fight Night 137) is set to take place on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10:30 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Eryk Anders vs. Thiago Santos in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the main event. A welterweight bout that will see Alex Oliveira vs. Carlo Pedersoli Jr. will be the co-headliner.

Rounding out the five bout card is Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Sam Alvey in a light heavyweight bout, Renan Barão vs. Andre Ewell in a bantamweight bout, and Renan Barao vs. Andre Ewell in a bantamweight bout. The preliminary card will be headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Christos Giagos in a lightweight bout.

UFC Sao Paulo Weigh-In Results

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Sao Paulo on Friday morning. Former UFC bantamweight champion Renan Barao missed weight by five pounds. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 10:30 p.m. ET)

Thiago “Marreta” Santos (203.7) vs. Eryk Anders (205.6)

Alex Oliveira (171) vs. Carlo Pedersoli (170.3)

Sam Alvey (205.6) vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (205.3)

Renan Barao (141.75)* vs. Andre Ewell (135)

Randa Markos (115.7) vs. Marina Rodriguez (115.4)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS2, 8:30 p.m. ET)

Christos Giagos (155.6) vs. Charles Oliveira (153.9)

Evan Dunham (156) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (155)

Luis Henrique (204.8) vs. Ryan Spann (203.8)

Augusto Sakai (265.6) vs. Chase Sherman (257.1)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Sergio Moraes (170.8) vs. Ben Saunders (170.3)

Marya Bueno Silva (125.4) vs. Gillian Robertson (125.6)

Thales Leites (185.9) vs. Hector Lombard (185.7)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (170.6) vs. Luigi Vendramini (170.4)

Alex Chambers (115.8) vs. Livia Renata Souza (116)