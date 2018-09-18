This weekend’s (September 22, 2018) UFC Fight Night 137 (UFC Sao Paulo) at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, has simply been a mess from the opening bell.

The main event was originally a light heavyweight match-up between Glover Teixeira and Jimi Manuwa. Teixeira was forced and Brazilian middleweight Thiago Santos stepped in to fight in his home country. Manuwa then withdrew from the fight himself due to injury.

Manuwa issued a statement on his withdrawal earlier today.

Middleweight Eryk Anders replaced him to meet Santos at light heavyweight. It was a dizzying series of events that lost Teixeira, Manuwa, Neil Magny, Tonya Evinger, and Ketlen Vieira due to injury.

The news is a concerning series of events for the UFC and fans. So much so that the promotion has offered refunds for anyone who purchased a ticket due to never-ending switch-ups. The refunds will be available until September 21.

UFC Sao Paulo promises to bring next to no mainstream value because of not only the injuries but the overall lack of star power even before them. The UFC’s Fight Nights on FOX Sports 1 have been struggling mightily all through this year. Let’s hope their new TV deal with ESPN changes that in 2019.