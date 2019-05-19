UFC Rochester Results: Ian Heinisch & Antônio Carlos Júnior Put On A Show

Spread the word!













A pivotal middleweight match up served as the co-main event for UFC Rochester as Antônio Carlos Júnior met Ian Heinisch.

As always, LowkickMMA will have you covered with all the results from UFC on ESPN+ 10 as they happen.

Carlos Junior (10-2) has looked increasingly promising during his five-fight winning streak. He defeated Tim Boetsch last April and has been looking for a suitable opponent ever since. He will get that in Heinisch tonight.

As for Heinisch (12-1). At 30 years old “The Hurricane” has lived an eventful life to say the least. He has won four straight heading into his first UFC co-main event. Heinisch is one heck of a fun fighter to watch.

Round One

Heinisch and Carlos Junior touch gloves. Heinisch throws a leg kick, then goes high. Carlos Junior chases Heinisch and gets a hold of the American. He trips him and ends up in side control. He softens up Heinisch with some punches and works to advance his position. He thought about a leg lock but lands a few elbows instead. Heinisch uses the cage to get back to his feet. Heinisch front rolls in an attempt to get free of Carlos Junoir. Again, with a summersault but Carlos Junoir has a tight grip on Heinisch’s waist. Eventually the Brazilian gets him down but Heinisch gets back up. Carlos Junoir takes him straight back down and takes his back. He locks in a choke but Heinisch spins out. The round ends.

Round Two

Heinisch walks forward and wings a right hand. He lands a leg kick too. Carlos Junior returns a hard kick of his own. Heinisch goes high with a kick but misses. Carlos Junior lands a right hand, Heinisch returns a kick. Carlos Junior gets deep on a takedown and quickly takes the back. He looks for a shoulder lock, again Heinisch gets up to his feet. He presses Carlos Junoir off him using the cage. Heinisch falls on Carlos Junior and lands a couple of left hands. Carlos Junior is trying to tie Heinisch up from the bottom. Heinisch is really peppering him with his left hand. He postures up and blasts some hard ground and pound. Carlos Junior spins to his back, Heinisch launches a flying punch as the round ends.

Round Three

Heinisch opens up with a winging right hand. Carlos Junior lands a leg kick, Heinisch answers with a leg kick. Carlos Junior lands a hard knee to the groin of Heinisch. The fight resumes with Heinisch landing a huge right hand, Carlos Junior drops as Heinisch follows. Carlos Junior dives for a leg, Heinisch sprawls. He ends up on top in Carlos Junior’s half guard. He lands a couple of punches and defends against the sweep. Carlos Junior hits the switch and flips Heinisch. The American gets back to his feet and slips out of the grasp of Carlos Junior. Heinisch in top control with 30 seconds left in the fight. He lands a couple of hard elbows and fists. The fight is over.

Ian Heinisch defeats Antônio Carlos Júnior via unanimous decision (29-28×3)