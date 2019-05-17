Spread the word!













UFC Rochester weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.

UFC Rochester (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 10) is set to take place on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. The main card will air on ESPN+, at 8 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will also air on the TV network’s streaming service at 5 p.m. ET.

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kevin Lee will headline the show in a welterweight bout. In the co-headliner, a middleweight bout that will see Ian Heinisch vs. Antonio Carlos Junior take place.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Megan Anderson vs. Felicia Spencer in a women’s featherweight bout, Vicente Luque vs. Derrick Krantz in a welterweight bout, Nik Lentz vs. Charles Oliveira in a lightweight bout, and Austin Hubbard vs. Davi Ramos in a lightweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Rochester on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Rafael dos Anjos () vs. Kevin Lee ()

Ian Heinisch (185.6) vs. Antonio Carlos Junior ()

Megan Anderson () vs. Felicia Spencer ()

Derrick Krantz () vs. Vicente Luque ()

Nik Lentz (155.6) vs. Charles Oliveira (154.2)

Austin Hubbard () vs. Davi Ramos ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

Sijara Eubanks () vs. Aspen Ladd (135.4)

Desmond Green () vs. Charles Jourdain ()

Michel Pereira () vs. Danny Roberts (170.6)

Grant Dawson () vs. Mike Trizano (145.6)

Patrick Cummins () vs. Ed Herman ()

Zak Cummings () vs. Trevin Giles (185)

Julio Arce (145.6) vs. Julian Erosa ()



