UFC Releases Promo For Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier Trilogy (Video)

Spread the word!













The next pay-per-view isn’t far away as UFC 252 takes place August 15 in Las Vegas and will feature a highly-anticipated trilogy fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title.

Cormier, of course, won the first meeting back in July 2018 when he knocked Miocic out in the first round of their UFC 226 headliner.

It took some time for the rematch to take place, but it finally did last August at UFC 240 when Miocic came from behind to earn the fourth-round TKO win over Cormier and become a two-time heavyweight champion.

Now a year later, they will finally settle the score once and for all when they meet in what will be Cormier’s retirement fight.

To get you further hyped for the fight, the UFC has released a promo detailing why this is such an important and huge fight.

You can watch it below:

Here is the UFC 252 main card looks:

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier – heavyweight title fight

Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Who do you have winning in the headliner? And what do you think of the card overall?