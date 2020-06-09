Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier III Set For August 15

Spread the word!













UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will put his belt on the line against former dual weight champion Daniel Cormier on August 15. This trilogy fight has been in the making for some time now and was made official today.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN first reported the news on social media, he wrote. “It’s booked. Aug. 15. Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) vs. Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma). Biggest title fight in history of division, in my IMO. Lifetime bragging rights. Winner is the best heavyweight of his era. Loser is not. Doesn’t get bigger than that.”

It’s booked. Aug. 15. Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) vs. Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma). Biggest title fight in history of division, in my IMO. Lifetime bragging rights. Winner is the best heavyweight of his era. Loser is not. Doesn’t get bigger than that. pic.twitter.com/tiy3BB8hbv — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 9, 2020

UFC president Dana White has since appeared on Sportscenter to confirm news of the fight.

Cormier took to social media today to react to the fight he has been campaigning for being made official, he said. “This one is for all the marbles. 1-1, both knockouts but great fights, I can’t wait to fight this dude again!! Now it’s time to work as hard as I ever trained. #weareaka #zinkinsportsmanagement #2xheavyweightchamp 2xlightheavyweightchamp”

This one is for all the marbles. 1-1, both knockouts but great fights, I can’t wait to fight this dude again!! Now it’s time to work as hard as I ever trained. #weareaka #zinkinsportsmanagement #2xheavyweightchamp 2xlightheavyweightchamp pic.twitter.com/BvyhectS4X — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 9, 2020

‘DC’ scored a first-round knockout win when he first fought Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in July 2018. He defended the title against Derrick Lewis before rematching Moicic in August 2019. The tables turned at UFC 241 and Miocic reclaimed the title in a back-and-forth bout that ended via fourth-round TKO in his favour. Miocic has since taken time out to deal with a serious eye injury and help combat the coronavirus as a fireman but it appears he is now good to go.

Who wins when Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier fight for a third time on August 15?