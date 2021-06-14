The highly-anticipated trilogy bout between UFC lightweight stars Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is just weeks away at UFC 264, and the promotion has released a trailer to get combat sports fans excited for the fight.

The trailer first aired during the main card of UFC 263 and drew a wide variety of reactions from around the MMA community, including commentator Joe Rogan on the broadcast. This isn’t surprising as the UFC always looks ahead to the next pay-per-view during the broadcasts; but this one felt different.

McGregor and Poirier will complete their trilogy that spans two different weight classes on July 10th in Las Vegas. The card will mark the UFC’s first full-capacity pay-per-view in the fight capital of the world after months of holding events at the UFC Apex as opposed to T-Mobile Arena.

The trailer does a spectacular job at highlighting the rise and falls of both McGregor and Poirier before, during and after their paths have crossed on the sport’s biggest stage.

“You can have all the money in the world, but you can’t buy heart, I got that,” Poirier said during the trailer. “In the second fight with Conor, I knocked his ass out. We need to do this a third time, we owe each other.”

McGregor hasn’t shied away from challenges after devastating losses, with the prime example being his win in the rematch over Nate Diaz at UFC 202. McGregor sounds primed and ready to rewrite history.

“I lost that night, it stung, and I must get that back,” McGregor said. “Now I have an opportunity to get my revenge.”

Poirier knocked out McGregor at UFC 257 earlier this year in the second round of their fight in Abu Dhabi. After the bout, McGregor seemed keen on getting the trilogy fight with Poirier, who allegedly passed on a UFC lightweight title bout to fight McGregor.

The winner of the trilogy between McGregor and Poirier is almost certainly the next title contender to UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira‘s belt. UFC 264’s main event figures to be one of the most important fights in the promotion’s history, and arguably the most important in the history of the lightweight division.

What is your reaction to the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 trailer?