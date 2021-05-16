In a bit of a surprise, Charles Oliveira has opened as the betting underdog against both Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

Oliveira became the new lightweight king following a second-round TKO victory over Michael Chandler in the UFC 262 headliner last night.

His next opponent is likely to be the winner of the upcoming UFC 264 matchup between Poirier and McGregor which goes down July 10 in Las Vegas.

And oddsmakers believe whoever comes out on top will likely come away with the lightweight crown.

“Opening lightweight futures from @betonline_ag: Poirier -180 Oliveira +155

“McGregor -165 Oliveira +145”

Although Poirier is not that surprising given that most still believe he is the best lightweight in the world following Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement, it is surprising to see McGregor — currently on a two-fight losing streak in the lightweight division — be a slight favorite.

What do you make of these odds?