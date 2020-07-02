UFC Rankings: Dustin Poirier Moves Up Lightweight, Pound-For-Pound Ranks

Spread the word!













Poirier Rises In Ranks

Dustin Poirier returned to the win column this past weekend and made big moves in the rankings as a result.

Poirier defeated Dan Hooker in a back-and-forth war over 25 minutes in the UFC Vegas 4 headliner this past weekend. It put him right back on track for his goal of becoming undisputed champion despite his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in their title unification fight last September.

While he is unlikely to get another title shot while Nurmagomedov is champion, Poirier has since moved above Tony Ferguson to become the No. 2 contender in the UFC lightweight rankings.

In addition, he made moves in the pound-for-pound rankings as he cracked the top 10. “The Diamond” move up two places to No. 10 as he leapfrogged former featherweight champion Max Holloway and current interim lightweight title-holder Justin Gaethje.

Elsewhere at lightweight, Charles Oliveira moved above Paul Felder to No. 6. Carlos Diego Ferreira moved up two spots to No. 8 while Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta dropped down to No. 9 and 10 respectively. Islam Makhachev moved up two spots to No. 11 while Donald Cerrone moved down two spots to No. 13.

Other notable changes saw Geoff Neal move above Nate Diaz to No. 10 in the welterweight rankings while Neil Magny moved from 15 to tie Anthony Pettis at No. 14.

You can view the full UFC rankings below.

What do you make of these changes?