Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker just took part in a Fight of the Year candidate.

Poirier and Hooker met in the UFC Vegas 4 headliner on Saturday night in a fight that clearly lived up to expectations. Both fighters had their moments as the action took place on the feet as well as on the ground with plenty of grappling exchanges.

In the end, Poirier was able to earn the unanimous decision verdict to return to the win column.

You can watch the highlights below:

This sequence in RD2 was so insane 😩 pic.twitter.com/6X0Mns5jFy — leonzenegger (@tranzenegger) June 28, 2020

What did you make of the fight?