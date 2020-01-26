UFC Raleigh Bonuses, Attendance & Gate

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Sat. January 25, 2020) UFC Raleigh took place from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Raleigh crowd turned out for the event with an attendance number of 14,533, hauling in a $1,303,320 gate. There were also some well-deserved post-fight bonuses handed out.

Kicking off the night on the ESPN preliminary card was a featherweight matchup between Herbert Burns and Nate Landwehr. Burns came in and put on a show, knocking out Landwehr with a big knee to the face. It was enough to earn Burns a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.

The very next fight featured another impressive finish, this time from bantamweight Brett Johns, who submitted Tony Gravely in the third round with a rear-naked choke. It was a tremendous bout by both men, but in the end, Johns ended up with the submission victory. Not only will Johns take home a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus of his own, but both Gravely and Johns will get a $50,000 Fight Of The Night bonus, meaning Johns will take home $100,000 in bonus money.

Finally, flyweight Alex Perez picked up an impressive submission victory of his own on the main card, using a von flue choke to submit Jordan Espinosa in the very first round. Perez will also be taking home $50,000 for Performance Of The Night.

What do you think about the UFC Raleigh bonuses?