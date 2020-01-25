UFC Raleigh Results: Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior dos Santos

LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC Raleigh results throughout tonight (Sat. January 25, 2020) from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
In the main event of the night, Curtis Blaydes will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos in a bout that could very well have huge title implications moving forward. Also, in the co-main event, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos takes on Michael Chiesa at welterweight. The UFC has compiled a great card for the Raleigh crowd.
UFC Raleigh Results
Main Card (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
- Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior dos Santos
- Welterweight: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Michael Chiesa
- Flyweight: Jordan Espinosa vs. Alex Perez
- Woman’s strawweight: Hannah Cifers vs. Angela Hill
- Light heavyweight: Jamahal Hill vs. Darko Stosic
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)
- Middleweight: Bevon Lewis vs. Dequan Townsend
- Featherweight: Arnold Allen vs. Nik Lentz
- Women’s flyweight: Justine Kish vs. Lucie Pudilova
- Bantamweight: Montel Jackson vs. Felipe Colares
- Woman’s bantamweight: Sara McMann vs. Lina Lansberg
- Bantamweight: Brett Johns vs. Tony Gravely
- Featherweight: Herbert Burns vs. Nate Landwehr
