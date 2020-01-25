UFC Raleigh Results: Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior dos Santos

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC Raleigh results throughout tonight (Sat. January 25, 2020) from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

In the main event of the night, Curtis Blaydes will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos in a bout that could very well have huge title implications moving forward. Also, in the co-main event, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos takes on Michael Chiesa at welterweight. The UFC has compiled a great card for the Raleigh crowd.

Check out our UFC Raleigh results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on Twitter @LowKick_MMA:

UFC Raleigh Results

Main Card (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior dos Santos

Welterweight: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Michael Chiesa

Flyweight: Jordan Espinosa vs. Alex Perez

Woman's strawweight: Hannah Cifers vs. Angela Hill

Light heavyweight: Jamahal Hill vs. Darko Stosic

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Bevon Lewis vs. Dequan Townsend

Featherweight: Arnold Allen vs. Nik Lentz

Women's flyweight: Justine Kish vs. Lucie Pudilova

Bantamweight: Montel Jackson vs. Felipe Colares

Woman's bantamweight: Sara McMann vs. Lina Lansberg

Bantamweight: Brett Johns vs. Tony Gravely

Featherweight: Herbert Burns vs. Nate Landwehr

**LowKickMMA’s coverage of UFC Raleigh begins at 5 p.m. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**