Betting Big: UFC’s Renato Moicano Gambles $10K on Trump in 2024

While U.S. voters prepare to head to the polls on November 5 to elect a new President of the United States, UFC star Renato Moicano is using this year’s election as a financial opportunity.

Multiple sportsbooks like BetOnline.ag are offering users the opportunity to place wagers on how next week’s presidential election will play out. As it stands, Donald Trump is the favorite to retake the Oval Office and has seen an uptick in his odds, moving from a -160 favorite to -170.

Some even have him listed as a 2-to-1 favorite while Vice President Kamala Harris is hovering around a +170 underdog, meaning a $170 bet would net you $100 should she be the first to 270.

Renato Moicano Throws down big money on trump winning the popular vote

Confident that the embattled ex-POTUS will once again come out on top, Moicano threw down $10,000 on Trump. If he wins, ‘Money’ will bank $15,873 according to his post.

“This is not financial advice but it’s time to make some money!!! Gonna put 10 bands on Trump!!! Easy money!!!” Moicano wrote on Instagram.

However, it should be noted that Moicano’s bet isn’t necessarily for Trump to win the election. It’s for him to win the popular vote. If he gets more total votes than Harris, the bet cashes even if ’45’ fails to get the 270 electoral votes needed to retake the White House.

The last Republican to win the popular vote was George W. Bush during the 2004 election. In the 20 years since, Democrats have won the popular vote during every election, including Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden who ran against Trump in 2016 and 2020.