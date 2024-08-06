Donald Trump Names His Favorite UFC Fighter and it’s NOT who you expect

ByTimothy Wheaton
Colby Covington is likely punching air somewhere while wearing his Donald Trump themed jammies. This week, on a live stream, presidential candidate Donald Trump named his favorite UFC fighter; and it’s not the MAGA-obsessed welterweight.

Sitting down with video game streamer Adin Ross, the New York-born Donald Trump discussed a whole host of things including his favorite UFC fighter. Trump has long been a supporter of the UFC and MMA. Dana White, UFC president, has spoken at his conventions in multiple years. Trump even helped support the UFC with his casinos when the organization was struggling. The luxury hotel owner was also a financial backer of UFC competitor Affliction.

Donald Trump said:

“Well, I think Khabib. Khabib was 29-0, and then his father died and he stopped. I think he never lost a round. He fought many times, he never lost a round. I got to meet him at a fight, two fights ago, as I walked in with Dana… I met Khabib and he said ‘You are the man who could stop the war’ talking about the war in Ukraine and Russia” [Ht BJPenn]

Donald Trump says his favorite UFC fighter in history is the Dagestani-Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov. ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov retired as the lightweight world champion with an unbeaten record in his professional career. Along the way, the Russian had defeated notable fighters such as Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and his rival Conor McGregor.

Welterweight contender Colby Covington must be upset at this news. For years ‘Choas’ Covington has read Trump books in public, wore MAGA hats to press conferences, and even worn clothing with the face of Donald Trump on it. To be so obsessed with this man and then have him not like you back must feel like a slap in the face.

Additionally, Trump once watched Covington compete but walked out when he was speaking. To add, Colby Covington is certainly not a fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov who he has trash-talked repeatedly, about his family, manager, and training partners.

Colby Covington is winless in his multiple bids to become a UFC champion. Since 2020 he has earned a UFC record of 2-3. The US-born ‘Choas’ is largely known for his antics outside of the octagon.

