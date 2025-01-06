Meta Appoints UFC President Dana White to Board of Directors, Eyeing Major Innovations in AI with Mark Zuckerberg

In a strategic move to strengthen its leadership, Meta Platforms Inc. has announced the addition of Dana White, President of the UFC, to its board of directors. White is joined by John Elkann, CEO of Exor and chairman of Ferrari, and Charlie Songhurst, a seasoned technology investor, as the newest members of the tech giant’s leadership team.

Dana White Joins Meta Board of Directors

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who is known for his interest in mixed martial arts, expressed enthusiasm for the appointments. “Dana, John, and Charlie bring a depth of expertise and perspective that will help us tackle the massive opportunities ahead with AI, wearables, and the future of human connection,” Zuckerberg stated.

Dana White, widely credited with transforming the UFC into a global sports powerhouse, shared his excitement about the new role. “I’ve never been interested in joining a board of directors until I got the offer to join Meta’s board. I am a huge believer that social media and AI are the future,” White said. “There is nothing I love more than building brands, and I look forward to helping take Meta to the next level.”

Mark Zuckerberg

Meta has been at the forefront of innovation in artificial intelligence and the metaverse, pivoting its focus in recent years to these emerging technologies. The company has achieved remarkable growth, with its market valuation nearing $1 trillion in early 2024.

Dana White’s addition to the board reflects Meta’s broader ambition to integrate diverse expertise into its leadership as it explores new frontiers in technology and human connection. Alongside White, John Elkann brings extensive experience in global investments and automotive innovation, while Charlie Songhurst adds deep knowledge in enterprise software, AI, and strategic acquisitions from his tenure at Microsoft.