Dana White rules out title fight for Manel Kape after knockout win over Bruno Silva at UFC Tampa: ‘He’s not getting it’

Despite pleads for a shot at the flyweight crown next, Manel Kape will not get what he wants off the back of his UFC Tampa win over Brazilian contender, Bruno Silva — after finishing the latter with a third round knockout win following a stellar performance.

Recording his fifth victory in his six most recent outings, Angolan-born contender, Kape most recently took on organizational veteran, Muhammad Mokaev at UFC 304 back in July, dropping a controversial unanimous decision loss to the unbeaten Brave CF star.

And overnight, Kape, a former Rizin FF championship holder turned in another impressive performance in his return in Florida, taking out the previously mentioned, Silva in the third round of their main card clash after an impressive striking display throughout the matchup.

Manel Kape calls for title fight after UFC Tampa victory

Campaigning for a title fight following his performance and win over Silva, Kape told assembled media after the conclusion of UFC Tampa that a pairing with the incumbent gold holder, Alexandre Pantoja was firmly on his mind.

“That’s the truth: (I want to fight the champion),” Manel Kape said at his post-fight news conference. “I know they want to put me to fight somebody else before my time, but it can’t be. I’m tired of this bullsh*t of Kai Kara-France. We’ve been booked two times. He didn’t show up to the first time, and then the second time he didn’t show up again when we were talking and he said he was not ready to fight. Blah blah blah, going to have a son or whatever. I have a daughter, and sometimes I don’t see her all day. … I’ve been doing my things, too. We all have family. We’re all going through things.”

However, according to UFC CEO, White, he has no plans to offer Kape a shot at the flyweight crown next.

“No, no he’s (Manel Kape) not getting a title shot but we’ll definitely give him what he’s looking for,” Dana White explained.