UFC on ESPN+ 1 Preliminary Card Live Results

UFC on ESPN+ 1 preliminary card results are underway as the Las Vegas-based promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, January 19, 2019) will come from in the form of UFC on ESPN+ 1. Headlining the card are Henry Cejudo and T.J. Dillashaw, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Donald Cerrone vs. Alexander Hernandez in a lightweight bout closes the preliminary card on ESPN.

Joanne Calderwood vs. Ariane Lipski is next in a female flyweight bout.

Alonzo Menifield vs. Vinicius Castro is next in a light heavyweight bout.

John Lineker vs. Cory Sandhagen in a bantamweight bout opens the ESPN preliminary bouts.

Dennis Bermudez vs. Te’Jovan Edwards in a lightweight bout finishes off the ESPN+ preliminary card.

Belal Muhammad vs. Geoff Neal is next in a welterweight bout. In round 1, Muhammad on his bike early throwing low kicks and looking to stay away. Neal swarms in behind a series of sharp punches.Muhammad with a hard double leg. Almost got Neal down, but Neal posted off his hand and ate a couple shots to get back to range. Neal backs Muhammad to the fence to close the round. In round 2, Muhammad opening his striking up more and was doing well, but Neal answers with a sharp left hand to stop his progress. Muhammad with a great double leg and Neal just spins out and back to his feet. Muhammad tries to fire an elbow out of the clinch and eats a hard hook. In round 3, Muhammad shoots behind the jab and Neal sprawls him out perfectly. Muhammad putting out volume but he’s not landing clean upstairs often. Muhammad up again and battling back but, Neal is having this fight all his own way. Neal walked away with the decision win.







Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Kyle Stewart vs. Chance Rencountre in a welterweight bout. Just two minutes into the first round, Rencountre took him down, got his back, and locked in the rear-naked choke for the win.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/8 p.m. ET)



Lightweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Alexander Hernandez



Female Flyweight: Joanne Calderwood vs. Ariane Lipski



Light Heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Vinicius Castro



Bantamweight: John Lineker vs. Cory Sandhagen



PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+/6:30 p.m. ET)



Lightweight: Dennis Bermudez vs. Te’Jovan Edwards



Welterweight: Geoff Neal def. Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)



Welterweight: Chance Rencountre def. Kyle Stewart via Sub (RNC) at 2:25 of Round 1

