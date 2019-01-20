UFC on ESPN+ 1 Bonuses: Donald Cerrone Breaks Nate Diaz’ Record

Last night (Sat. January 19, 2019) the UFC put on their first-ever event to be broadcasted on an ESPN platform.

UFC on ESPN+ 1 went down from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The night was filled with some great fights to kick off the promotion’s new home. One of them being the Fight Of The Night, and the ESPN Prelims headliner, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone vs. Alexander Hernandez. Cerrone and Hernandez put on a tremendous bout.

Both men got their shots in, but in the end, it was the tested veteran who came out on top. Cerrone landed one of his signature head-kicks to put the youngster down, and finished him off with ground-and-pound. The fight was good enough for Fight Of The Night honors, and both men will take home an extra $50,000.

However, Cerrone also took home a Performance Of The Night bonus for his win, meaning he will take home yet another $50,000 bonus check. That’s a $100,000 bonus for one magnificent fight. In the main event of the evening, UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw attempted to make some personal history.

Currently the 135-pound champion, Dillashaw challenged 125-pound champ Henry Cejudo. But the former Olympic gold medalist was able to make quick work of Dillashaw, shockingly knocking him out in under a minute. “The Messenger’s” performance earned him a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus, and his first career title defense.