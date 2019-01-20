Twitter Reacts To Henry Cejudo Dusting TJ Dillashaw

UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo shocked the mixed martial arts (MMA) world tonight (Sat. January 19, 2019).

The 125-pound champ successfully defended his title against Dillashaw with a first-round TKO win over TJ Dillashaw. Cejudo knocked the 135-pound champion down once. Upon getting back to his feet, Dillashaw was sent right back down to the canvas. After some follow-up strikes on the ground, the referee waved the fight off.

Dillashaw was finished by Cejudo in under a minute. It’s one of the fastest finishes to a title fight in UFC history. The MMA community took to Twitter to react to the finish. Check out their reactions here:

Holy Shiteeee Henry 😳 #ufcbrooklyn — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) January 20, 2019

Wow!!! Congratulations to Henry Cejudo!! #UFCBrooklyn — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) January 20, 2019

Henry Cejudo did not come to play tonight, y'all — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) January 20, 2019

Henry Cejudo blows through TJ Dillashaw. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) January 20, 2019

WHAT!!! Cejudo again! — Mike Chiappetta MMA (@MikeChiappetta) January 20, 2019

Idk what to say.

Idk how to feel.

Still trying to process what just happened…#UFCBrooklyn — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) January 20, 2019

HENRY CEJUDO!!!! He just knocked out TJ Dillashaw inside one minute of the first round!#UFCBrooklyn — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) January 20, 2019

Wow! That was impressive!! — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) January 20, 2019

Damn . Now do you keep the 125 lb division and delete the 135 lb division … sheeeshhhh . What a statement #UFCONESPN — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 20, 2019

Woah!!!!!! What an amazing performance by Cejudo!! Mauled an amazing fighter! — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) January 20, 2019

Holy fucking shit … I had the weirdest feeling that would happen tonight but I never trust that shit. Well done! @HenryCejudo thanks for saving the flyweights!!!! @ufc — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) January 20, 2019

Oh. My. Goodness 😱😱😱



That was phenomenal!! Did he just save the Flyweight division in under a minute???



Henry Cejudo ladies and gentlemen 👏🏻👏🏻 #UFCBrooklyn — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) January 20, 2019

Great job by Cejudo — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) January 20, 2019

wow — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) January 20, 2019

What the holy fuck!!!!! @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) January 20, 2019

Dang Tjs face 😂 he’s big big mad — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) January 20, 2019

#saveflyweight @danawhite don’t be bullshit, these guys have a family who need money. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 20, 2019

Wow that was fast — Junior Dos Santos 🅾️➕ (@junior_cigano) January 20, 2019

Henry looked super fast. Congrats @HenryCejudo 👏🏽 — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) January 20, 2019

Olympic athletes is a different level people. Congratulations @HenryCejudo — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 20, 2019

I thought it was a bad stoppage he was never out #UFCFightNight #CejudoDillashaw — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) January 20, 2019

Might have bin little early #lethimgoout — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) January 20, 2019