Twitter Reacts To Henry Cejudo Dusting TJ Dillashaw

UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo shocked the mixed martial arts (MMA) world tonight (Sat. January 19, 2019).
The 125-pound champ successfully defended his title against Dillashaw with a first-round TKO win over TJ Dillashaw. Cejudo knocked the 135-pound champion down once. Upon getting back to his feet, Dillashaw was sent right back down to the canvas. After some follow-up strikes on the ground, the referee waved the fight off.
Dillashaw was finished by Cejudo in under a minute. It’s one of the fastest finishes to a title fight in UFC history. The MMA community took to Twitter to react to the finish. Check out their reactions here: