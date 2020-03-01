UFC Norfolk Bonuses, Attendance & Gate

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Sat. February 29, 2020) UFC Norfolk took place from Chartway Arena Norfolk, Virginia.

The gate for the event was $402,958 with 7,098 people in attendance to witness Deiveson Figueiredo spoil Joseph Benavidez’s hopes at claiming the Flyweight title by way of second round knockout. Like the main event, the card provided many exciting moments warranting post-fight bonuses.

Fight of the night came in the final bout on the preliminary card in which Kyler Phillips defeated Gabriel Silva by Unanimous Decision. This fight started fast with Silva immediately throwing heavy right hand which was returned by Phillips with a flying knee. The two men continued to trade heavy blows throughout the remainder of round one. Round two saw a wrestling heavy contest between the two both fighting for position displaying their high level grappling abilities with Phillips ending the round on top. Starting round three Phillips began by showcasing his technical striking abilities before taking Silva down and dominating the remainder of the round. After a high level display of MMA, both men will take home a $50,000 fight of the night bonus.

Jordan Griffin earned himself a $50,0000 performance of the night bonus after submitting TJ Brown with a Guillotine choke in round two. Brown’s wrestling heavy approach seemed to be causing problems for Griffin in the beginning seeing him on his back for the majority of the contest, however, in the second round, Griffin managed to successfully set up a Guillotine from side control to choke Brown completely unconscious.

The final performance of the Night bonus went to Megan Anderson for her devastating knockout of Norma Dumont 3:31 into the first round. Anderson was able to control the striking exchanges forcing Dumont to resort to her wrestling game, Holding Anderson against the cage looking for the takedown. Once Anderson was able to separate and get herself off the cage back into the center of the octagon she was able to find the finishing blow to put Dumont away.