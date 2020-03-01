Megan Anderson Knocks Out Norma Dumont – UFC Norfolk Highlights

Spread the word!













Megan Anderson got her first win by knockout in the UFC.

Anderson took on Norma Dumont in a women’s featherweight fight on the main card of UFC Norfolk on Saturday night. Fresh off a submission win over Zarah Fairn Dos Santos at UFC 243 in October, the Aussie made it two wins in a row after she dropped Norma Dumont with a right hand in the first round.

The referee saw enough as he stopped the bout as soon as Dumont fell to the ground.

You can watch the finish below:

What did you think of Anderson’s performance and win?