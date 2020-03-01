Deiveson Figueiredo Puts Out Joseph Benavidez – UFC Norfolk Highlights

Deiveson Figueiredo put in an impressive performance against Joseph Benavidez.
After an entertaining back-and-forth first round, Figueiredo knocked out Benavidez in the second round of their vacant flyweight title fight in the UFC Norfolk headliner on Saturday.
The finish came after a headbutt which bloodied Benavidez right away with Figueiredo dropping him afterwards with a right hand that landed on the button.
Regardless, the Brazilian came away with the victory — although he wasn’t eligible to win the title because he missed weight.
