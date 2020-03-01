Deiveson Figueiredo Puts Out Joseph Benavidez – UFC Norfolk Highlights

Spread the word!













Deiveson Figueiredo put in an impressive performance against Joseph Benavidez.

After an entertaining back-and-forth first round, Figueiredo knocked out Benavidez in the second round of their vacant flyweight title fight in the UFC Norfolk headliner on Saturday.

The finish came after a headbutt which bloodied Benavidez right away with Figueiredo dropping him afterwards with a right hand that landed on the button.

Regardless, the Brazilian came away with the victory — although he wasn’t eligible to win the title because he missed weight.

You can watch the highlights below:

What a scramble! @JoeJitsu didn't come this far to have it end there. #UFCNorfolk pic.twitter.com/MFYFm1KU5b — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 1, 2020

Deiveson Figueiredo with the KO of Joseph Benavidez .. no Champion will be crowned. #UFCNorfolk pic.twitter.com/GEZgDFgC84 — Power🚫Of🚫Cheeto (@powerofcheeto1) March 1, 2020

Right on time, the God of War exacts his violent toll. Deiveson Figueiredo completes the tragedy of Joe Benavidez, collapsing the legend and denying him a belt forever. Where do the flyweights go from here? #UFCNorfolk pic.twitter.com/fbJvKlhL7C — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) March 1, 2020

What did you think of the fight?