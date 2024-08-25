Sean O’Malley brands Islam Makhachev best UFC fighter now: ‘I think it’s him’

Ahead of his own return at Noche UFC later this year, undisputed bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley claims fellow champion, Islam Makhachev is the cream of the crop within the promotion — beating out current heavyweight champion, Jon Jones amid his continued sidelining from the Octagon.

O’Malley, the current undisputed bantamweight champion, is slated to return in the main event of Noche UFC next month at the Las Vegas Sphere, taking on surging number one ranked challenger, Merab Dvalishvili in a highly-anticipated title fight in ‘Sin City’.

As for Makhachev, the undisputed lightweight champion is sidelined from the Octagon amid an unspecified amr injury — ruling him from a planned title rematch with the streaking, Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 308 at the end of October in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

And for Rochester veteran, Jones, the current heavyweight titleholder is all but signed to take on the returning former champion, Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November at Madison Square Garden — snapping his hiatus from the Octagon dating back to March of last year.

Sean O’Malley heaps praise on Islam Makhachev

Sharing his thoughts on the current lie of the land in the pound-for-pound rankings amid backing of Jones from UFC CEO, Dana White — Sean O’Malley claims Makhachev should rightfully take the crown as the best fighter in the promotion right now.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“Greatest fighter right now? Probably Islam (Makhachev),” Sean O’Malley told Helen Yee during a recent interview. “I think (Jon) Jones has fought once in last four, five years, Jon Jones is up there of the greatest of all-time but fight now, who is the greatest? Like who has been active last four years or whatever, I think its Islam but Jon Jones is always going to be in the conversation.”

In his most recent outing, Montana striker, O’Malley managed to avenge his sole professional defeat back in March, landing a one-sided unanimous decision win over Marlon Vera in the pair’s title fight rematch.