Sean O’Malley brands Islam Makhachev best UFC fighter now: ‘I think it’s him’

ByRoss Markey
Sean O'Malley claims he lost to Marlon Vera on purpose UFC title rematch

Ahead of his own return at Noche UFC later this year, undisputed bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley claims fellow champion, Islam Makhachev is the cream of the crop within the promotion — beating out current heavyweight champion, Jon Jones amid his continued sidelining from the Octagon.

O’Malley, the current undisputed bantamweight champion, is slated to return in the main event of Noche UFC next month at the Las Vegas Sphere, taking on surging number one ranked challenger, Merab Dvalishvili in a highly-anticipated title fight in ‘Sin City’.

Video - Sean O'Malley issues warning to Merab Dvalishvili in face off: 'Do you wanna die?'

As for Makhachev, the undisputed lightweight champion is sidelined from the Octagon amid an unspecified amr injury — ruling him from a planned title rematch with the streaking, Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 308 at the end of October in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

READ MORE:  Dricus du Plessis responds to insult from Steve Erceg 

And for Rochester veteran, Jones, the current heavyweight titleholder is all but signed to take on the returning former champion, Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November at Madison Square Garden — snapping his hiatus from the Octagon dating back to March of last year.

gettyimages 1358171415 612x612 1

Sean O’Malley heaps praise on Islam Makhachev

Sharing his thoughts on the current lie of the land in the pound-for-pound rankings amid backing of Jones from UFC CEO, Dana White — Sean O’Malley claims Makhachev should rightfully take the crown as the best fighter in the promotion right now.

Sean O'Malley vows to become as big a star as Conor McGregor in 2024 ahead of UFC 299
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“Greatest fighter right now? Probably Islam (Makhachev),” Sean O’Malley told Helen Yee during a recent interview. “I think (Jon) Jones has fought once in last four, five years, Jon Jones is up there of the greatest of all-time but fight now, who is the greatest? Like who has been active last four years or whatever, I think its Islam but Jon Jones is always going to be in the conversation.”

READ MORE:  BREAKING: Muhammad Mokaev in Car Accident in Dagestan

In his most recent outing, Montana striker, O’Malley managed to avenge his sole professional defeat back in March, landing a one-sided unanimous decision win over Marlon Vera in the pair’s title fight rematch.

READ MORE:  Dustin Poirier wants Nate Diaz in boxing: 'That’s fun'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts