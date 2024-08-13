Sean O’Malley vows to steal Canelo Alvarez’s thunder ahead of same night fight at Noche UFC

Both set to share the stage in ‘Sin City’ next month, undisputed bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley has claimed fans and pundits will likely speak more favorably about his fight with the surging, Merab Dvalishvili at Noche UFC – than Canelo Alvarez’s return against Edgar Berlanga – which happens across the road at the T-Mobile Arena on the same evening.

O’Malley, the incumbent undisputed bantamweight champion, returns to headline the massive Noche UFC card at the Las Vegas Sphere – taking on Georgian contender, Dvalishvili in a high-stakes grudge fight in Nevada.

And on the same night, super middleweight star, Canelo will put his undisputed WBA, WBC, and WBO titles on the line as he welcomes a challenge from New York in the form of the streaking, unbeaten, Berlanga.

Sean O’Malley claims he will make headlines over Canelo Alvarez

Vowing to steal both Canelo’s headlines and thunder next month in Las Vegas, Montana star, O’Malley claims fans and pundits alike will more than likely be fawning over his performance when compated to the Mexican.

“This fight, I’m feeling good as f*ck,” Sean O’Malley said on his podcast. “I love this matchup. He’s got a ten fight win streak. It’s a big fight. It’s at The Sphere. It’s in competition with boxing, which is just kinda an extra little layer.

“When it comes to Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, who are they talking about?” Sean O’Malley explained. “Are they talking about Canelo? Are they talking about the boxing fight? Or are they talking about the absolute dominating, beautiful, masterful, masterclass performance that I put on Merab and the viral knockout that came with it? Or are they talking about a 36 minutes Canelo boxing fight, that was kinda fire?”

Last featuring earlier this year in the main event of UFC 299, O’Malley most recently avenged his sole professional loss in a dominant shutout decision win over Marlon Vera in the pair’s title fight rematch.