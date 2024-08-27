Exclusive: Vince Morales talks Superhuman Training with Merab Dvalishvili: “Being tired doesn’t deter him”

MMA veteran Vince Morales has spent a ton of time training with Merab Dvalishvili at Syndicate MMA. Both will be fighting for world titles very soon.

Vince Morales Training with Merab Dvalishvili

At United Fight League 5, ‘Vandetta’ Vince Morales will face Hunter Azure with the bantamweight world title on the line, this match is booked for August 30. To help get ready, ‘The Machine’ Merab Dvalishvili has been working with Morales to sharpen their respective skills. Dvalishvili is set to take on Sean O’Malley for the UFC bantamweight title at UFC 306 in just a few weeks.

Merab Dvalishvili is known for his relentless pace in the octagon. Against Petr Yan and Henry Cejudo, Dvalishvili lived up to his moniker ‘The Machine’ as he never stopped working for takedowns and was constantly aggressive.

Vince Morales spoke to LowKick MMA in an exclusive interview and explained what it’s like training with Merab Dvalishvili as they both prep for world title matches. He said:

“[He is] Exactly what you would expect after watching him fight—nonstop. He laughs a little more than he does in the fight. He’s a goer. We get a lot of good work in together. He’s one of my favorite training partners. We know it’s going to be a tough day, and we get in there and scrap. Thankfully, I only have him for three rounds at a time.

“I don’t know how he does it. I think it’s all mental. His mind is set on effort, and being tired doesn’t deter him. He gets tired, gets excited, and handles it. Everything he does is full of effort and intent. Even if he doesn’t get a takedown or throws the best punch, he meant to do it and put in full effort. That makes all the difference.”

Morales has remained unbeaten and put together an impressive four-fight win streak since stepping away from the UFC. With multiple world titles on the line, the Syndicate MMA gym is entering the gold season. Vince Morales added: