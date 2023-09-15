Irish megastar Conor McGregor has once again taken a dig at MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz.

McGregor has been very open regarding his disdain for the proprietor of Dominance MMA who manages some of the biggest names in the sport, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, Islam Makhachev, Kayla Harrison, and Henry Cejudo. McGregor capitalized on another opportunity to slam Abdelaziz on social media after the Egyptian confirmed to MMA journalist Damon Martin that his client, Derek Brunson, had parted ways with the UFC after more than a decade.

“A scum bucket,” McGregor wrote while reposting Martin’s original report. Of course, Conor McGregor has since deleted the comment, but we made sure to screenshot it for your convenience.

Conor McGregor’s Disdain for Abdelaziz Stems From His Rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor and Ali Abdelaziz have been at odds with one another dating back to 2018 when the Irishman stepped inside the Octagon with the MMA manager’s biggest star, Khabib Nurmagomedov. The two fighters went toe-to-toe at UFC 229 following an intense build-up that saw McGregor notoriously attack a bus holding multiple UFC fighters. McGregor believed ‘The Eagle’ to be on the bus and launched a dolly into one of the windows, injuring several fighters onboard, including Michael Chiesa.

In the end, Nurmagomedov and Abdelaziz got the last laugh as ‘The Eagle’ scored a fourth-round submission against McGregor. Unfortunately, the fight was far from done as chaos erupted seconds later with Nurmagomedov leaping the cage wall and going after McGregor’s cornermen.

The Dagestani was slapped with a nine-month suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission while Conor McGregor was handed a six-month suspension for his role in the post-fight scuffle.

More than five years later, there is still no love lost between McGregor and the Nurmagomedov camp.