Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor continues to live life on his own terms despite his disappointing loss at UFC 264, purchasing a brand new yacht that shares features with a modern-day Lamborghini sports car.

McGregor is in the beginning stages of his rehabilitation from his brutal leg break in the UFC 264 main event against Dustin Poirier and is expected to be out for at least the next 7 months. UFC president Dana White has talked about a potential fourth bout between McGregor and Poirier in the future, but first thing’s first when it comes to McGregor’s health and recovery.

McGregor treated himself to a brand new Lamborghini yacht worth 2.6 million euros and showed off the new purchase on his Instagram.

“My Lamborghini yacht is ready,” McGregor posted.

McGregor seems to be making his latest purchase as an additional method of coping with his injury and devastating finish to his trilogy with Poirier. Earlier this summer, McGregor also topped the Forbes list as the highest-paid athlete in the world.

Leading up to his second fight with Poirier at UFC 257, McGregor arrived in style on his own yacht en route to Abu Dhabi. He has lost two straight fights to Poirier and before that earned a welterweight bout victory against Donald Cerrone in early 2020.

McGregor has stayed in the limelight on multiple occasions since the devastating finish against Poirier, claiming that he entered his UFC 264 bout with injuries and White even claiming that McGregor has arthritis in both of his ankles stemming from his active UFC career.

His finances went from great to legendary after his boxing match with hall of farmer Floyd Mayweather four years ago, earning more than nine figures towards his bank account which had already been prominent following a two-title run in the UFC.

What do you think about Conor McGregor’s recent case of retail therapy?