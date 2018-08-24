UFC Lincoln weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.

UFC Lincoln (also known as UFC Fight Night 135) is set to take place on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 2 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Justin Gaethje vs. James Vick in a lightweight bout will headline this show while Michael Johnson vs. Andre Fili in a featherweight bout will co-headline.

Rounding out this six bout main card is Cortney Casey vs. Angela Hill in a women’s strawweight boutt, Jake Ellenberger vs. Bryan Barberena in a welterweight showdown, John Moraga vs. Deiveson Figueiredo in a flyweight bout. Opening the main card is Eryk Anders vs. Tim Williams in a middleweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Lincoln on Friday morning and here are the weigh-in results:

UFC Lincoln Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (FS1, 10 p.m. ET)

Justin Gaethje () vs. James Vick ()

Andre Fili (146) vs. Michael Johnson (146)

Cortney Casey (115.5) vs. Angela Hill (115.5)

Bryan Barberena (170) vs. Jake Ellenberger ()

Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. John Moraga ()

Eryk Anders (185.5) vs. Tim Williams (185)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS2, 8 p.m. ET)

Warlley Alves (171) vs. James Krause ()

Iuri Alcantara (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (135)

Markus Perez (186) vs. Andrew Sanchez (185)

Mickey Gall () vs. George Sullivan (170.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Joanne Calderwood (125.5) vs. Kalindra Faria (125)

Drew Dober (156) vs. Jon Tuck ()

Luke Sanders (135.5) vs. Rani Yahya (136)