Justin Gaethje Explains Goal Preventing His Retirement

Justin Gaethje explains what is continuing his pursuit to stay in the fight game and show up to train at the gym. Back in April, Gaethje went on record by stating that he only has about five fights left in his pro-MMA career.

Next Fight

Gaethje vs. James Vick in a lightweight bout will headline the upcoming UFC Lincoln event. He’s is currently 1-2 in the UFC and 18-2 overall in his MMA career.

During a recent interview, the former WSOF champ went on record by stating that he still wants to put on exciting fights. But at the end of the day, he wants to be a champion. Once that is no longer the case, he’s done.

Justin Gaethje Explains

“100-percent. When that’s not my goal, I will retire,” Gaethje said (transcript via MMAFighting). “I want to be the best. I want to be the best in the world. The UFC, they are the hype machine, fighting on a UFC card there is nothing like it,” Gaethje said. “Experience is a hell of a trait to have and now with some experience under my belt, it will do a lot of things for me.”

UFC Lincoln (also known as UFC Fight Night 135) is set to take place on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

“I’m going to be more comfortable in a sense and I’m going to be more vigilant in not getting comfortable in the fight. That comes with experience so yeah, I’m excited to out there and do it again. If you watch the fights, you have to understand how close either one of us were to getting the ‘W.’ And finishing that fight,” Gaethje said. “For James Vick to sit here and say I’m a ‘B’ league fighter. I don’t deserve the accolades that I’m getting — the bonuses, the main events — they guy just doesn’t get it. I’m painting a pretty clear picture of what pure effort can achieve in this sport. If you don’t want to pay attention, that’s not my problem.”

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 2 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.