UFC Lincoln Main Card Preview, Predictions & Analysis

The UFC is back in action with tonight’s (Sat., August 25, 2018) UFC Lincoln from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.

It may not be the most high-profile card, but UFC Lincoln has some incredibly high-level action on tap for MMA fans in Nebraska.

In the main event, lightweights Justin Gaethje and James Vick will throw down in a trash talk-fueled showdown. In the co-main, former lightweight contender Michael Johnson will look to secure his first win at featherweight against Andre Fili.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at all the main card bouts in our UFC Lincoln main card preview, predictions, and analysis.

Justin Gaethje vs. James Vick

This fight has had a surprisingly high amount of bad blood building.

Vick has repeatedly trashed Gathje’s all-or-nothing style after he lost two straight to Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez.

Gaethje, meanwhile, has blasted Vick for having a point fighting style. He’s more apt to stand directly in the pocket and throw bombs, something the much taller Vick avoids. The Texas-based rising contender will look to utilize his six-inch reach advantage to keep ‘The Highlight’ on the outside.

But eventually, he’ll have to throw down with the blitzing Gaethje. The former WSOF champion will be looking to land his trademark leg kicks. Those will sap Vick’s ability to stay on the run and implement his gameplan.

Vick simply has not faced the level of competition Gaethje has. He was knocked out by Beneil Dariush in his only real top challenge. I think Gaethje slams the kicks home and opens up the path for a finish because of them.

Prediction: Justin Gaethje def. James Vick by R3 TKO (strikes)

Michael Johnson vs. Andre Fili

Johnson is somehow 1-5 in his last six UFC bouts after remaining one of the top lightweights in the world for some time.

He lost his featherweight debut to Darren Elkins in shocking fashion after controlling the early action. I think that was a bit fluky, and perhaps a lapse in focus for ‘The Menace.’ After all, Johnson’s last win was a vicious KO of surging top lightweight Dustin Poirier.

Team Alpha Male’s Fili is a tough competitor who uses his range well, but he isn’t the most consistent. He’s giving up size, experience, and both striking power and skill to Johnson.

Unless the former TUF finalist is just shot, this should be Johnson’s fight to win.

Prediction: Michael Johnson def. Andre Fili via R2 KO (punches)

Angela Hill vs. Cortney Casey

Casey has eight UFC fights. She’s lost five of them despite normally having a size edge on almost all of her opponents. Casey has lost her last two by split decision, but she’s just been too inconsistent to rise up the strawweight rankings as a result.

Hill, meanwhile, hasn’t been all that much more consistent, going 2-2 in her last four fights in the Octagon. Before that, however, she was the Invicta FC strawweight champion, defending the title once before returning to the UFC.

‘Overkill’ has the much more precise striking, and Casey, of course, has the size advantage. Hill will be looking to score with volume while Casey looks to use her size to clinch and get a takedown. I believe Hill should be able to stay upright and pick Casey apart. I’d be wholly stunned to see a finish here based on both fighters’ recent results.

Prediction: Angela Hill def. Cortney Casey via unanimous decision

Jake Ellenberger vs. Bryan Barberena

This is a do-or-die fight for longtime veteran Ellenberger, whose career is seemingly in a perpetual state of just that. He’s gone a putrid 2-8 in his last 10 octagon appearances. He is also fighting in his home state of Nebraska.

It also brings the backstory of Barberena having been the man who retired Ellenberger’s brother Joe, so “The Juggernaut” has everything to fight for here. However, things aren’t exactly in his favor. True, he may have the size and even power on Barberena, but “Bam Bam” has an iron chin and youth on his side.

Barberena is tough in all areas but not shining in any one area, yet that may not be necessary against a clearly fading Ellenberger. Still, “The Juggernaut” claims he’s still advancing in his skillset despite his recent track record. He has emotion on his side, and that could help or hurt him.

I’ll go with the former and pick Ellenberger to gut out an emotional, hard-fought win in his home state.

Prediction: Jake Ellenberger def. Bryan Barberena via unanimous decision

John Moraga vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Moraga has quietly picked up a three-fight win streak in the UFC’s least-promoted division. He brings some strong wrestling and has rebounded from a previous three-fight skid quite well.

“Chicano John” also scored an impressive knockout of Magomed Bibulatov last year. However, he’s got his back against the wall against Figueiredo. The undefeated Brazilian may not be known to anyone outside of hardcore fans, but he has the skills to become a star.

He’s won all three of his UFC fights to this point, including two by TKO. Figueiredo will come out smoking on the feet. Moraga, on the other hand, may look to take this one to the ground to avoid the Brazilian’s power striking.

Either way, the scrambles should be fun and this is an under-the-radar “Fight of the Night” contender in Lincoln. Expect fireworks with Figueiredo coming out on top in a war.

Prediction: Deiveson Figueiredo def. John Moraga via split decision

Eryk Anders vs. Tim Williams

Formerly surging prospect Anders saw his spotless record disappear in a split decision loss to Lyoto Machida earlier this year.

He receives a notable step down in competition against Williams. That’s resulted in Anders being a monster favorite on this card, with some sites rating him at -1000 or more.

Williams is a strong wrestler. His chin has failed him in the past, hence leading me to believe Anders will bounce back thunderously. Oskar Piechota knocked Williams out in less than two minutes this February.

This is a spot tailor-made for Anders to rebound and rebound big. He should be able to implement his clean, powerful striking and therefore return to the win column. Williams has some solid wrestling, but I don’t see him able to ground the more athletic Anders and keep him there.

Anders should score a big finish and re-ignite his hype train in Lincoln.

Prediction: Eryk Anders def. Tim Williams via R1 KO (punches)