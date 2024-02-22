UFC legend ‘Rampage’ Jackson offers Tony Ferguson some words of wisdom amid seven-Fight losing skid

Octagon icon Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson offered some words of wisdom to Tony Ferguson.

El Cucuy‘ is on the cusp of making UFC history. Unfortunately, it’s not the type of history you generally want to be associated with. The former lightweight interim champion has lost seven fights in a row, tying the record once set by another legend of the sport — B.J. Penn. With one more loss, Ferguson will claim sole possession of the record for the longest losing streak in promotional history.

Appearing on the JAXXON podcast, Ferguson received some heartfelt advice from ‘Rampage’ while discussing his struggle to find the win column in recent years.

Rampage Jackson giving Tony Ferguson life advice on his podcast today is wholesome AF 🏆 pic.twitter.com/yxcxQy4BOf — OOC MMA (@oocmma) February 22, 2024

“Tell yourself in the morning when you wake up, give yourself an ‘I deserve this. I deserve this victory. I deserve to get back on top. I deserve everything because I worked hard. I’m a hard worker.’ Tell yourself that every morning when you wake up, thank the man up high,” Jackson said. “Show gratitude. Thank him for your healthy beautiful kids. Your beautiful wife. Everything. Thank him for the things you don’t have. Thank him for things that you want and never talk about what you don’t have. Always thank him for everything. “And then tell yourself you do deserve it. And don’t feel guilty for anything you’ve done in the past. We’re all ratchet men. Nobody’s perfect. You deserve it. You deserve everything.”

It’s been nearly five years since Tony Ferguson has seen his hand raised inside the Octagon. After amassing a record-setting 12-straight wins in the lightweight division, ‘El Cucuy’ suffered a brutal fifth-round knockout loss against current BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 in May 2020. He hasn’t been the same since.

Ferguson has come up short against some of the absolute best fighters at 155, including Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, Michael Chandler, and Nate Diaz. However, his most recent losses against Bobby Green and Paddy Pimblett have fans practically begging him to hang up his gloves — something he has no intention of doing.