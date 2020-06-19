UFC July 25 Full Card Revealed, Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till

Spread the word!













The UFC has revealed the full lineup for its July 25th event on Fight Island to be headlined between Former Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Former Welterweight title challenger Darren Till.

The two have been going back on social media for months, with the two both voicing their willingness to take the bout.

Most recently losing his title to Israel Adesanya, Whittaker was originally scheduled to face Jared Cannonier at UFC248 but chose to take some time off from fighting to spend with his family.

Till was eager to replace Whittaker and face Cannonier but was unable to due to visa issues. Till is coming off a split decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum that saw him debut in the top five at Middleweight.

The winner of this bout will have a strong argument to get the next title shot following the match up between Adesanya and Costa.

In the co-main event we will see a bout between two veterans, Shogun Rua and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira.

Coming off a draw against Paul Crag, Shogun is aiming to get back into the win column and look towards getting a ranked opponent next.

After a loss to Ryan Spann in 2019 Nogueira is finally making his return setting his sights getting back his previous loss to Shogun.

Also on the event is the highly anticipated heavyweight debut of Alexander Gustaffson taking on former champion Fabricio Werdum.

Taking place on fight island this event is set to join a stacked two weeks of fights.

Check out the full card below.

Main card:

Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till

Shogun Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Noguerira

Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta

Frabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustaffson

Danny Roberts vs. Nicolas Dalby

Preliminary Card:

Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier

Justin Tafa vs. Raphael Pessoa

Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy

Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad

Nathaniel Wood vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Ramazan Emeev vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov