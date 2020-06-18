Darren Till Hopes To Fight ‘Worst’ Version Of Robert Whittaker On July 25

Spread the word!













Darren Till is hoping to fight the worst version of former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker next month. A few weeks ago it was announced the 185lb contenders would headline a ‘Fight Island’ card on July 25. Speaking to former middleweight champion Michael Bisping and comedian Luis J Gomez on a recent episode of the ‘Believe You Me’ podcast Till explained why he wants to face the worst version of Whittaker, he said.

“I’m expecting either amazing Rob or I’m expecting Rob that doesn’t believe himself so much anymore. I’m preparing for either or. Obviously, most fighters would say, well I want the best Rob. No. I want the worst Rob, make it easier for me. I don’t know what Rob we’re gonna expect. We’ve been having a good back and forth for a while now, it’s been really fun. So whatever Rob comes. I will say I’ve been preparing during [the] lockdown and while maybe it’s coming to an end maybe it’s not, Fight Island’s on the horizon. Got six weeks to fight for five rounds.”

“I hope to f**k he doesn’t show up to my fight,” he said. “Easy win, easy money [laughs].” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Whittaker hasn’t fought since losing his title to current middleweight king Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 in October 2019. ‘The Last Stylebender’ stopped Whittaker inside two rounds to claim UFC gold. Whittaker has since had an extended break from fighting after suffering burn out.

Meanwhile, Till stepped up in weight for his last fight after suffering back to back stoppage losses. Till fell to a submission defeat against Tyron Woodley in a failed welterweight title bid. He then got knocked out by Jorge Masvidal in front of his home fans. ‘The Gorilla’ returned to winning ways by beating Kelvin Gastelum over three rounds at UFC 244 to establish himself as one to watch at 185lbs.

What version of Robert Whittaker do you think will turn up to fight Darren Till?