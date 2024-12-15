Joaquin Buckley calls for fight with Kamaru Usman after big win over Colby Covington at UFC Tampa

Turning in his sixth straight victory overnight in the main event of UFC Tampa, surging welterweight contender, Joaquin Buckley has staked his claim for a title eliminator showdown with former champion, Kamaru Usman next — as well as weighing up a pairing with former titleholder, Leon Edwards.

Buckley, who headlined his first promotional event overnight in Florida, took on the returning former interim champion, Colby Covington — scoring a nasty third round doctor’s stoppage win over the Clovis native, after opening a sizeable laceration over the former’s right eyebrow.

Joaquin Buckley calls out Kamaru Usman after UFC Tampa win

And with his career-highlight win to date, St. Louis native, Buckley urged the attending fans in ‘The Sunshine State’ to shout the loudest after suggesting a trio of potential opponents, namely both Edwards and Usman — as well as incumbent welterweight kingpin, Belal Muhammad.

“Leon Edwards? Kamaru Usman? Belal Muhammad? Who is next for Joaquin Buckley?! #UFCTampa,” UFC Europe posted.

Who is next for Joaquin Buckley?! #UFCTampa pic.twitter.com/uVeYECMvdT — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 15, 2024

And while the undefeated, Shavkat Rakhmonov has booked himself a title fight with the above-mentioned, Muhammad next off the back of his UFC 310 win over Ian Garry, Buckley has claimed he will be ready to compete for championship spoils if needs be.

“My first main event was a big success,” Joaquin Buckley told assembled media following UFC Tampa. “I feel like the whole card was very successful, getting a lot of knockouts. I feel like my fights shouldn’t have been stopped. It is what it is. You’ve got to protect the fighters. I feel like 2025 is definitely my year and we definitely taking over. With this being said, this is on a six-fight winning streak. I’ve got eight knockouts within the UFC.