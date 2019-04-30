UFC Ft. Lauderdale Salaries: Greg Hardy Banks Huge Amount For Second UFC Fight

Greg Hardy is quickly becoming one of MMA’s most controversial figures.

And if he continues at his current pace, he’s going to be one of its most highest-paid as well.

The former NFL star picked up his first-ever UFC win with a first-round TKO over Dmitrii Smoliakov (highlights) in the co-main event of last weekend’s (Sat., April 27, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 8 from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

For his efforts, Hardy made a cool $150,000 in just his second UFC fight. He was disqualified in his first UFC bout in January. Smoliakov earned a pittance of $10,000 for his ‘effort,’ which involved backing up to the fence and getting punched.

Andrei Arlovski led the pack with a cool $300,000 for his split decision loss to Augusto Sakai on the preliminary card. The other top earners on the card were none other than longtime veterans Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza and Glover Teixeira, who earned $210,000 apiece. Souza lost to Jack Hermansson, who earned $82,000, in the main event. Teixeira submitted Ion Cutelaba on the main card.

Jim Miller earned $180,000 for his submission win over Jason Gonzalez. Mike Perry cleared $110,000 for his ‘Fight of the Night’-winning bout with Alex ‘Cowboy’ Oliveira.

Check out the full UFC Ft. Lauderdale salaries via MMA Fighting below.

Main Card (ESPN+):

Jack Hermansson ($41,000 + $41,000 = $82,000) def. Ronaldo Souza ($210,000)

Greg Hardy ($75,000 + $75,000 = $150,000) def. Dmitrii Smoliakov ($10,000)

Mike Perry ($55,000 + $55,000 = $110,000) def. Alex Oliveira ($64,000)

Glover Teixeira ($105,000 + $105,000 = $210,000) def. Ion Cutelaba ($22,000)

Cory Sandhagen ($33,000 + $33,000 = $66,000) def. John Lineker ($49,000)

Roosevelt Roberts ($12,000 + $12,000 = $24,000) def. Thomas Gifford ($10,000)

Preliminary Card (ESPN):

Takashi Sato ($12,000 + $12,000 = $24,000) def. Ben Saunders ($35,000)

Augusto Sakai ($12,000 + $12,000 = $24,000) def. Andrei Arlovski ($300,000)

Carla Esparza ($45,000 + $45,000 = $90,000) def. Virna Jandiroba ($12,000)

Gilbert Burns ($44,000 + $44,000 = $88,000) def. Mike Davis ($12,000)

Preliminary Card (ESPN 2):

Jim Miller ($90,000 + $90,000 = $180,000) def. Jason Gonzalez ($12,000)

Angela Hill ($24,000 + $24,000 = $48,000) def. Jodie Esquibel ($10,000)

Dhiego Lima ($17,000 + $17,000 = $34,000) def. Court McGee ($48,000)