Francis Ngannou issues tribute to late son Kobe after tragic funeral: ‘He came like a king and he left as a king’

Former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou has issued an emotional tribute to his late son, Kobe, after the 15-month-old infant passed away tragically last week.

Ngannou, a former undisputed champion at the heavyweight limit during his gold laden tenure with the UFC, tragically confirmed the passing of his infant child, Kobe at the beginning of this week, thanking fans and commenters on his social media for their continued support.

Mandatory Credit: Richard Petham

“Too soon to leave but yet he’s gone,” Francis Ngannou posted on his official X account. My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now, he’s laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he’s not responding.”



“I was my best self next to him and now I have no clue of who I am,” Francis Ngannou wrote. “Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most. “How do you deal with such a thing? How can you live with it? Please help me if you have an idea because I really don’t know what to do and how to deal with this.”

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

Attending his late son’s burial ceremony overnight where he was joined by close friend, former UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, Batié native, Ngannou posted a heartfelt tribute to Kobe on social media today, describing the late child as a “king”.

Francis Ngannou issues tribute to late son, Kobe

“The rainbow raised yesterday at Kobe’s burial ceremony,” Francis Ngannou posted. “He witnessed all the love that you guys have for him. He came like a King and he left as a King.”

Sidelined from combat sports since earlier this year, Ngannou made his sophomore professional boxing outing in a bout against former two-time heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua in a defeat in the Middle East.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Francis Ngannou and his family.